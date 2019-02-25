Kamal Haasan outlines his party’s main goals

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan released a broad outline of his party goals at a public meeting here on Sunday.

The goals include ensuring people’s welfare, reclaiming the dignity of Tamil politics, removing casteism and irregularities in government machinery, promoting secularism, aiming for international standards in education, improving water availability and preserving the land, among others. He said his party’s ideology would be released soon. Mr. Haasan said some people ridiculed the idea that the party would crowd-source its funds.

“Where do the other parties get their funds,” he asked. Mr. Haasan said people with good credentials would be fielded during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He exhorted people to make their contributions on www.maiam.com.

“Poverty has been protected with utmost care in the country,” he said.

“The money contributed to the party is an investment for the future of Tamil Nadu, and would be returned many times over,” he added.