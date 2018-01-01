Kamal Haasan may face the heat now

With actor Rajinikanth finally tossing his hat into the political ring, his Kollywood pal Kamal Haasan could face the heat. In November, Mr. Haasan announced his political entry but said that he would undertake a tour of Tamil Nadu to understand people’s problems before officially launching his political party.

Dravida Iyakka Tamilar Peravai founder Suba. Veerapandian says Mr. Rajinikanth’s entry into politics would definitely impact Mr. Haasan’s political calculations. “Although Kamal announced it first, Rajini’s entry will definitely impact his votes, if it comes to an electoral battle,” he said.

He felt even identity politics, of being a Tamilian, might not work for Mr. Haasan. “Rajini is an action hero and is in people’s minds. Kamal is a great actor. But the fact is, there is still only a small percentage who will vote for him.”

Professor Ramu Manivannan of the Department of Politics at the University of Madras felt that while Mr. Haasan is a public intellectual and a passionate voice of social dissent, he complements Mr. Rajinikanth, who is more of a populist leader. “Mr. Haasan must explain his ideology. Mr. Rajinikanth too must tell the people what he has to offer,” he said, adding, “Both share a great personal relationship and one won’t see the other as cutting into his space.”