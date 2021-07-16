Kamal Haasan launches MNM trade union wing

CHENNAI

16 July 2021 00:43 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday inaugurated the party’s trade union wing, which will be headed by Su. A. Ponnusamy, who is also the president of Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association.

Mr. Haasan said that his uncle was the first person to ask him when he was going to start a trade union for the party.

“When I told my family that I was going to start the party, they were worried for me and cautioned me. I told them that the politics will affect them one way or the other. My uncle was a trade unionist. When I spoke to him, he asked me when I will start a trade union wing?” he said.

He said, “Mr. Ponnusamy understood that I was going to start a party even when I was only hinting at it.”

Overwhelming support

Mr. Haasan said that he felt overwhelming support after he lost the elections in Coimbatore South. He said that constantly referring to Mahatma Gandhi in his speeches did not mean that he was a Congress sympathiser.