Kamal Haasan hints at a political rejig in T.N.

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Sunday hinted at the possibility of political re-alignment in Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2021 Assembly elections.
Addressing journalists at the Madurai Airport, Mr. Haasan, here to launch his party’s early campaign for next year’s polls, said that there could be splits and re-alignment in political alliances. Asked whether his party would form a third front, he said that was very much possible.
Recalling the launch of MNM in Madurai few years ago, he said his party cadre wanted to launch the T.N. Assembly election campaign from the same city. He, however, complained that permission for some programmes was rejected in the last minute.
He said such hurdles would not stop him, and added that his party had the experience of overcoming such impediments in the past. He exuded confidence about reaching out to people of the State without violating any [COVID-19] rules.
He is scheduled to address party workers in the city and to tour southern districts in the next few days.
