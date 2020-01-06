Kamal Haasan firms up party’s social media wing

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, who has recovered from the surgery on his leg, is likely to begin his tour across the State this month from Madurai.

Mr. Haasan, who decided against contesting the rural local body elections, filled up party positions to set up a robust social media team on Sunday. “Social media is playing a major role in creating political and social change. I am aware that the social media wing of the party has been functioning well. In 2021 Assembly elections, the role of IT and social media will be very important,” he said.

Speaking to The Hindu, Murali Appas, party spokesperson, said: “We didn’t have time before the Lok Sabha elections to create a robust team. We are aware that we need to up our social media game to win the 2021 Assembly elections. The focus is on that.”

The MNM has divided the team across eight zones in Tamil Nadu. The teams will be responsible not just for digital dissemination of information, but for providing feedback to the party headquarters about on-the-ground happenings, say party sources.

“We have appointed close to 800 members; there will soon be a person even at the block level,” said Mr. Appas.

Party sources also said that they are in the process of setting up a separate team to replace election strategist Prashant Kishor’s team that is not working for the MNM any more.