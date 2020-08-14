Kamal Haasan explains party’s stand to office-bearers

He spoke on 32 issues in the ‘Know Your Leader’ initiative

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Tuesday addressed more than 300 office-bearers of Makkal Needhi Maiam on various important issues, including the two-language policy, reservations and the need for the State government to move out of liquor sales.

Party sources said that this was a ‘Know Your Leader’ initiative to clarify party president Kamal Haasan’s points of view on issues characterised as “confusing” by a few on social media in the past.

Speaking to The Hindu, MNM’s vice-president R. Mahendran said the initiative was an opportunity for district secretaries to understand the party president’s perspective on important political issues so that they can carry forward the message to the people with clarity.

“We have around 350 plus secretaries — party has 114 district secretaries and in other party wings — and they asked questions to which Mr. Haasan explained his stand on issues such as reservations, TASMAC and so on. The aim of this initiative, as the party president himself put it, is that many of them would have already known these views earlier… This is an opportunity for them to know it well because this is what they will tell when somebody asks them about the party’s view.”

Dr. Mahendran said that Mr. Haasan spoke about 32 different topics for over two-and-a-half hours.

‘Well received’

C.K. Kumaravel, party leader, said that the question and answer session with Mr. Haasan was “very well received by the party”.

“He explained the party's view on reservations, the possibility of creating a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu, and addressed the accusations that he is ‘anti-Hindu’, job creation and skill development, views on two language policy and so on. He was on a roll I must say,” he said.

Party sources also said that Mr. Haasan did not address the possibility of an electoral alliance with Rajinikanth.