Kamal Haasan explains party’s positions on issues to over 300 office-bearers

Two-language policy, reservation were among the topics covered

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has reportedly addressed more than 300 office-bearers of the party on various important issues like the two-language policy, reservation and the necessity for the State government to move out of the liquor sales business.

Party sources said this was a ‘Know Your Leader’ initiative to clarify the party president’s points of view on issues that have been characterised as ‘confusing’ by a few on social media.

Speaking to The Hindu, MNM’s vice-president, R. Mahendran, said the initiative was an opportunity for district secretaries to understand the party president’s perspective on important political issues so that they can carry forward the message to the people with clarity.

Dr. Mahendran said the leader spoke about 32 different topics, and the event lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.

C.K. Kumaravel, senior leader, MNM, said the question and answer session with Mr. Haasan was “very well received by the party”.

“He explained the party's view on reservation, the possibility of creating a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu, and addressed the accusation that he is ‘anti-Hindu’. He also spoke on job creation and skill development, the two-language policy, and so on. He was on a roll,” he said.

Party sources said Mr. Haasan did not address the possibility of an electoral alliance with Rajinikanth.