Kamal Haasan explains party’s positions on issues to over 300 office-bearers

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader Kamal Haasan has reportedly addressed more than 300 office-bearers of the party on various important issues like the two-language policy, reservation and the necessity for the State government to move out of the liquor sales business.
Party sources said this was a ‘Know Your Leader’ initiative to clarify the party president’s points of view on issues that have been characterised as ‘confusing’ by a few on social media.
Speaking to The Hindu, MNM’s vice-president, R. Mahendran, said the initiative was an opportunity for district secretaries to understand the party president’s perspective on important political issues so that they can carry forward the message to the people with clarity.
Dr. Mahendran said the leader spoke about 32 different topics, and the event lasted more than two-and-a-half hours.
C.K. Kumaravel, senior leader, MNM, said the question and answer session with Mr. Haasan was “very well received by the party”.
“He explained the party's view on reservation, the possibility of creating a $1 trillion economy in Tamil Nadu, and addressed the accusation that he is ‘anti-Hindu’. He also spoke on job creation and skill development, the two-language policy, and so on. He was on a roll,” he said.
Party sources said Mr. Haasan did not address the possibility of an electoral alliance with Rajinikanth.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath