Kamal Haasan criticises State govt.’s decision

CHENNAI

18 August 2020 00:11 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Monday criticised the State government’s decision to reopen Tasmac liquor shops in Chennai from August 18.

In a social media post, Mr. Haasan said the State government was admitting that the people who frequent markets and places of worship have COVID-19, but was saying that no case has been found in Tasmac shops.

“Are the floodgates being opened because the State government has not found any COVID-19 case in Tasmac shops?” Mr. Haasan asked.

MNM was one of the petitioners challenging the State government’s decision to open Tasmac outlets across the State in May, which resulted in the Madras High Court directing the government not to reopen the shops until the lockdown was lifted. The government later obtained a stay on the High Court’s order in the Supreme Court.