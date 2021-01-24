Kamal Haasan criticises govt. over Gram Sabha

CHENNAI

24 January 2021 01:39 IST

It is scared to face questions from the public, he says

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday criticised the government for not making arrangements to hold Gram Sabha meetings in the State. In a social media post, Mr.Haasan criticised the government’s response to the case filed by the MNM urging it to hold a Gram Sabha meeting.

The case was heard on Friday.

“The State government’s response that it has not yet decided on holding Gram Sabha meetings only shows that it is scared to face the questions from the public. MNM will continue to seek justice,” he said.

