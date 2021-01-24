Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan criticises govt. over Gram Sabha

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Saturday criticised the government for not making arrangements to hold Gram Sabha meetings in the State. In a social media post, Mr.Haasan criticised the government’s response to the case filed by the MNM urging it to hold a Gram Sabha meeting.

The case was heard on Friday.

“The State government’s response that it has not yet decided on holding Gram Sabha meetings only shows that it is scared to face the questions from the public. MNM will continue to seek justice,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 24, 2021 1:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kamal-haasan-criticises-govt-over-gram-sabha/article33646724.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY