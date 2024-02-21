Kamal Haasan criticises Centre for ‘financial discrimination’ against T.N.

February 21, 2024 04:27 pm | Updated 05:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

With speculation rife that the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) would soon be joining the DMK-led I.N.D.I.A bloc in Tamil Nadu to contest in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, its founder and actor Kamal Haasan on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, appeared to be critical of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for creating a tax revenue sharing system that seemed to discriminate against Tamil Nadu and was is in favour of North Indian states.

Addressing cadres outside the party headquarters in Alwarpet, Chennai, after hoisting the MNM flag on the occasion of its 7th founding day, Mr. Haasan defended his choice to continue working in the entertainment industry despite starting a political party.

“The crowd, the breakfast that will be served today, the stage and other things came from my money. The Election Commission says one candidate can spend only ₹95 lakh. If a candidate spends only ₹95 lakh, it will turn out to be like what happened in the Coimbatore South (Assembly constituency). I didn’t lose the election by 1,728 votes (in 2021) but 90,000 voters did not vote. In India, 40% of the people did not vote. Instead of questioning whether I am a full-time politician, ask them if they are not full-time citizens of India,” he said.

“People said bringing me into politics is difficult, making me leave politics is much more difficult than that,” he contended.

I.N.D.I.A. bloc

Answering the question about whether he would be a part of the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, he said, “This is a time to blur party politics and think about the nation. Anybody who thinks selflessly about the nation -- we will be a part of them. But if you are playing local, feudal politics, we won’t be a part of that.”

Mr. Haasan said South India was being punished for contributing to nation building by implementing family planning in the past. “Seats are being increased for states in North India in Parliament (in the proposed delimitation exercise). Let the Centre take a list of States that are contributing financially to the Centre. Tamil Nadu will be in the top three states. For every rupee we contribute, we get only 29 paisa, but Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar get 4 rupees. Let the people of Bihar prosper, but it shouldn’t be taken from my plate. There should be equality,” he contended.

Treatment of farmers

Praising the Tamil Nadu government, Mr. Haasan claimed the Central government has not given even 10% of what Tamil Nadu has given to farmers. “Farmers are being treated like an enemy force. They are being welcomed by nails on the roads, while we [in Tamil Nadu] are treating farmers with respect. The difference is very clear since the times of Anna (DMK founder Anna Durai), who said he was withdrawing the demand (Dravida Nadu) but the reasons for the demand continue to persist. It continues to persist even today. The Central government believes it is okay for the south to lose its sheen,” he said.

