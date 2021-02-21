Kamal Haasan calls on Rajini

CHENNAI

21 February 2021 01:41 IST

MNM leader didn’t seek actor’s support, says a member

A day before Makkal Needhi Maiam’s founding day, its founder Kamal Haasan met actor Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence on Saturday.

Sources in the party said Mr. Haasan enquired about Mr. Rajinikanth’s health, film projects and the Assembly election. He did not seek Mr. Rajinikanth’s support for his political party, sources added. They reportedly discussed who MNM should align with in the election.

An MNM office-bearer said Mr. Haasan felt it was not right to seek Mr. Rajinikanth’s support when he had opted out owing to health reasons. The meeting has come in the wake of speculations that the party has been holding talks with the DMK and the Congress for an electoral alliance.

