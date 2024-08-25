Kamal Haasan calls on Tamil Nadu CM; Stalin presents him a commemorative coin

Makkal Needhi Maiam leader and actor Kamal Haasan called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin in the latter’s camp office in Chennai on Sunday (August 25, 2024).

During their meeting, Mr. Haasan extended his greetings the Chief Minister on his official visit scheduled to the U.S. in the next few days, an official release said.

Mr. Stalin presented him a commemorative coin recently released to mark the birth centenary of late DMK leader and former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.