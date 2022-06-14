Tamil Nadu

Kamal Haasan calls on Chief Minister

Actor Kamal Haasan called on Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in his camp office in Chennai on Monday , an official release said. R. Mahendran, the co-producer of the actor’s recent movie Vikram, was also present.


