Kamal Haasan bats for conducting Class 12 State board exams, even if delayed

04 June 2021 12:59 IST

In a statement, he pointed out that many educationalists have warned that the Centre’s decision to cancel CBSE class 12 exams would go against the interest of the students

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan on Friday made a pitch for conducting the Class 12 board exams for State board, even if they are delayed, and urged the State government to take a decision taking into account the future of the students.

Mr. Haasan said conducting the exams with proper planning would be the right decision to make, especially given that Class 12 final marks are important for college admissions, entrance exams and foreign education. If needed the syllabus could be reduced for the purpose of exams and students should be informed well in advance about the exam dates, he added. Mr. Haasan pointed out that it was more important to take into account that the students’ future would be impacted due to cancelling of exams.

Kerala has shown the way in conducting the exams in a planned manner and Tamil Nadu should follow the example, he added.