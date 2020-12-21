Kamal Haasan announces 7-point ‘Governance and Economic’ Agenda

Money for stay-at-home women, high-speed internet, and ‘Ministry of Possibilities’ among the announcements

: Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Monday announced his party’s ambitious ‘Seven Point Governance and Economic Agenda’ that promises to create ‘Green Channel Government’ through which statutory certificates and documents to citizens are issued ‘without the citizens applying for it’ and ‘Online Homes’.

The party press release said that it plans to provide each home with ‘computer and high speed internet’, strive to create equal opportunities in ‘Urban and Rural areas’ and monetise housework done by stay-at-home women folk across the State.

Explaining ‘Green Channel Government’, the party said that it would strive to create ‘paperless Government offices’ running on single ‘Enterprise Resource Planning’ (ERP) from Panchayat office to Chief Minister’s Office co-ordinated by Ministry of Digital Governance.

“A State-of-the-art Command and Control Centre will be established in the CM’s Office for routine review purposes and for managing natural disasters. All statutory certificates and documents that the Government issues shall henceforth be issued without the citizen applying for it.”

The government would also create ‘online homes’ by providing high speed internet through Optical Fibre Cable to each and every home, ‘as a Common Property Resource’, by implementing the BharatNet and TamilNet projects’.

“This will be one of the highest investments in Human Resource Development anywhere in the world, and can bring huge and far-reaching transformational changes in rural families and societies. The Internet will be declared as a basic human right,” the party said.

The party proposed to create a so-called ‘Ministry of Possibilities’, which will act as a Single Window Clearance facility for ‘fostering and handholding’ entrepreneurs and create a ‘strong and deep connect with all industries, and request them to outsource a few tasks in their industrial process to the villages.

The party’s earlier promise of giving housewives ‘their due recognition through payment for their work at home which has been unrecognised and unmonetized’ also features in the agenda.

The party also stated that they have plans to ‘transform farmers to ‘Agri-Entrepreneurs’ creating a ‘world class infrastructure and logistics facilities from the Village Panchayat onwards’. The party also said that it will lay emphasis on ‘clean and green cities’ and talk about taking citizens to the ‘Prosperity line’ instead of ‘above the poverty line’.