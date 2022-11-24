Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital

November 24, 2022 07:58 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kamal Haasan. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The actor-cum-politician has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) on Wednesday evening for regular check-up, according to the hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamal Haasan had recently posted in Instagram that he met veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. The duo had collaborated in award-winning movies such as Swati Muthiyam and Sagara Sangamam.

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil in Vijay TV and shooting for Indian-2, a Tamil movie directed by Shankar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He was last seen in Vikram, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathy, which was a blockbuster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US