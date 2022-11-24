Kamal Haasan admitted to hospital

November 24, 2022 07:58 am | Updated 11:02 am IST

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai.

The actor-cum-politician has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre (SRMC) on Wednesday evening for regular check-up, according to the hospital.

Kamal Haasan had recently posted in Instagram that he met veteran filmmaker K. Viswanath at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. The duo had collaborated in award-winning movies such as Swati Muthiyam and Sagara Sangamam.

Kamal Haasan is currently hosting Bigg Boss Tamil in Vijay TV and shooting for Indian-2, a Tamil movie directed by Shankar.

He was last seen in Vikram, also starring Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathy, which was a blockbuster.