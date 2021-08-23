Kamal for live telecast of Assembly proceedings

CHENNAI

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Sunday urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to ensure that the proceedings of the Assembly are broadcast live on television from August 23.

In a post on social media, he pointed out that broadcast of proceedings of the Assembly live on television was one of the electoral promises made by the DMK, and it had not been followed upon by the party in power.

Though the proceedings are recorded, they have only been selectively released to the media houses, and several political parties have demanded that the proceedings of the Assembly should be telecast live.

“The debate on the Budget was not telecast live. The debate on requests for grants is going to happen soon. As promised by the DMK in its election manifesto, the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly should be broadcast from Monday,” he said.