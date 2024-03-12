GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kamal flays CAA, says those attempting to divide nation will get a ‘reality check’ in poll

March 12, 2024 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder, and actor, Kamal Haasan on Tuesday strongly opposed the Centre’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act, accusing it of trying to “divide the people of India and destroy harmony just before the [Lok Sabha] election”.

In a statement, he questioned the notification of the Act weeks before the election, and said that the BJP had issued the notification because of its desperation to win the poll even as the Supreme Court was currently determining the law’s constitutional validity.

“The MNM was the first party from Tamil Nadu to challenge this Act in the Supreme Court. Unfortunately, this Act, which was hastily tabled and now being implemented at the eve of national election, makes plain the BJP’s nefarious designs,” he said.

‘Tragic news’

Mr. Haasan further said that the CAA was perhaps the BJP’s vision for India if the party was voted back to power. “To add insult to the injury, after having been ignored and overlooked by Central government, our Muslim brothers received this tragic news on the first day of Ramadan. If we believe the claim that this Act is supposed to protect religious minorities, why not include Sri Lankan Tamils who have faced similar hardships?..”

‘Reality ignored’

He said it was “reprehensible that the Centre continued to ignore the reality” and contended that those who were trying to divide the country on the basis “of religion, language and caste” would be given a reality check in the election.

