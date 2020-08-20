Kamal condemns caste discrimination

CHENNAI

20 August 2020 00:32 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan demanded action against those who allegedly prevented Aathuppakkam panchayat president Amirtham from hoisting the national flag on Independence day.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said, “The injustice meted out to Amirtham, panchayat leader of Aathupakkam is against India’s sovereignty. This will continue until we get together and raise voice against caste discrimination. Those who did this should be punished.”

