Tamil NaduCHENNAI 20 August 2020 00:32 IST
Kamal condemns caste discrimination
Updated: 20 August 2020 00:32 IST
Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan demanded action against those who allegedly prevented Aathuppakkam panchayat president Amirtham from hoisting the national flag on Independence day.
In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said, “The injustice meted out to Amirtham, panchayat leader of Aathupakkam is against India’s sovereignty. This will continue until we get together and raise voice against caste discrimination. Those who did this should be punished.”
