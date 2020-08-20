Tamil Nadu

Kamal condemns caste discrimination

Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan demanded action against those who allegedly prevented Aathuppakkam panchayat president Amirtham from hoisting the national flag on Independence day.

In a tweet, Mr. Haasan said, “The injustice meted out to Amirtham, panchayat leader of Aathupakkam is against India’s sovereignty. This will continue until we get together and raise voice against caste discrimination. Those who did this should be punished.”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 20, 2020 12:33:41 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/kamal-condemns-caste-discrimination/article32398554.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story