Kamal comes under fire from Ministers

Senior ministers of the State government on Monday stepped up their attack on veteran actor Kamal Haasan for criticising the government’s functioning, while opposition leaders came to his support.

Last week, the actor had charged that corruption was all pervasive in Tamil Nadu. Angered by his remarks, Law Minister C.Ve. Shanmugam had on Sunday threatened that Mr. Haasan should be prosecuted under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for glossing over certain perceived demeaning references made against members of a community by participants of the Bigg Boss television show anchored by him.

On Monday, Mr. Shanmugam wondered why Mr. Kamal Hassan did not raise his voice when another actor Ajith Kumar had made certain statements during the previous regime of the DMK.

Finance Minister D. Jayakumar claimed that Mr. Haasan had remained mum when Jayalalithaa was Chief Minister. “There is nothing wrong in making statements now. But, one should not make sweeping, baseless allegations,” he said. The Finance Minister asked the actor whether he was bold enough to join politics. “Let him come to politics,” he quipped.

Sharply attacking the actor, Sellur K. Raju, Cooperation Minister, said it would not reflect well on Mr. Haasan to behave like a “fourth-rate speaker.” He ridiculed the versatile actor saying Mr. Haasan had been rendered jobless on the big screen, and hence, was taking up shows on the small screen.

However, many leaders including DMK working president M K Stalin, AIADMK (PTA) leader O. Panneerselvam and CPI (M) State secretary G. Ramakrishnan expressed solidarity with the actor saying he was well within his rights to criticise the government’s functioning.

Mr. Stalin, in fact, dared the AIADMK government, which was threatening to register cases against Mr. Haasan, to pursue similar action against himfor alleging corruption.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote in the Presidential polls here, Mr. Stalin said that not just Mr. Haasan, but anyone could criticise the government. “Are the Ministers who said they will file a case against Mr. Kamal Haasan ready to register a case against me?” he asked.

In a statement Mr. Ramakrishnan said that the statements by the ministers amounted to threats against Mr. Haasan.