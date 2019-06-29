Kamal bats for strong gram sabhas

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Friday said that strengthening the gram sabhas across Tamil Nadu will amplify the voices of the people and will be more effective than protests.

Mr. Haasan was speaking to the reporters after participating in 72 gram sabha meetings from across Tamil Nadu via video conferencing facility at the party’s headquarters in Chennai.

“Gram sabhas are a wonderful way for people to make their voices heard without protests or shootings. A strong gram sabha is a far more democratic way than protests. If gram sabhas are strengthened, there will be no need to face bullets like people did in Thoothukudi,” he said.

Mr. Haasan further urged his party cadre to work with their counterparts in other political parties to ensure that gram sabhas are held regularly.

Local body poll

Speaking to gatherings at many places over phone, Mr. Haasan urged people to demand that local body elections be held immediately.

“Without local body elections, there won’t be a panchayat leader. Without a panchayat leader holding these meetings, it will remain something that is being convened by government officials,” Mr. Haasan told a party worker in Pottipuram near Bodinayakanur in Theni district.

Mr. Haasan urged people to insist that another gram sabha be held at a later date if enough people did not convene or officials did not turn up for the meeting.

Explaining why he chose not to take part in gram sabha in person, Mr. Haasan said, “I am only able to provide impetus to only one meeting when I go in person. This way, I am able to reach out to people in 72 villages. Since there is media spotlight on so many villages, the village officials have a reason to reach the place and conduct these gram sabhas.”

After encouraging his party cadre to participate in large numbers since last year, Mr. Haasan told reporters that he wanted to know if the Centre would come clean on where it plans to store the nuclear wastes from the power plant.

Nuclear waste

“There is no precedent for storing nuclear waste in India. There are many experiences across the world about what happens. People are living here. So, the people should be told where the nuclear wastes are going to be stored in the long term,” said Mr. Haasan.

He said that he would prefer to preserve farming even if there were gold and diamonds underneath. “MNM has already said that Delta region should be declared as the ‘Protected Agricultural Zone’,” he said.