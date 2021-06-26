Kamal assumes additional role in Makkal Needhi Maiam rejig

He will be the general secretary of the political party

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and president Kamal Haasan will assume additional responsibility as the party’s general secretary.

Mr. Haasan has also appointed two vice-presidents: A.G. Mourya and G. Thangavelu; two political advisors: veteran leader Pazha. Karuppiah and V. Ponraj, and three State secretaries to assist him to make decisions.

These changes come following high profile exits in the wake of poor showing by the party in the Assembly election.

In a video message on June 26, Mr. Haasan made these announcements. “Each of them have been given a clear target: from this moment, they will speak with every cadre, organise meetings, ensure the party’s growth by inducting more members, and take the party’s principles to the people. The rural local body elections are coming soon and we will make people take notice. We are also starting preparations for Lok Sabha election in 2024,” he said.

Mr. Haasan said that this was the first round of announcements. Changes are expected at zonal and district levels.

“They will be done on the basis of performances. These positions won’t just be about the power they hold -- they will come with responsibilities and targets. Those who don’t do it will not be able to continue,” he said. While Mr. Haasan’s alleged ‘authoritative attitude’ in deciding alliance partners and non-transparency in revealing the source of election funds were highlighted by those who left the party, they also said that Suresh Iyer of Sankhya Solutions and Mahendran, completely monopolised the party decisions. A senior member of the party said they would not interfere in the party any more.

Advisory role

“We have appointed two people in an advisory role. Hence, there is no need for more political advisors,” said a senior officer-bearer. An official press release from the party said Siva Elango and Senthil Arumugam of Satta Panjachayat Iyyakkam have been appointed as State secretaries of MNM along with entrepreneur Sarath Babu.

Actor Sripriya Sethupathi will be a central governing body member and G. Nagarajan will be the coordinator of Narpani Iyakkam wing.