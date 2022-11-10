Kamal asks cadre to create awareness about voting

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 10, 2022 19:32 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday wrote to his party cadre, urging them to create public awareness about the right to vote. He pointed out that in various forums, he had stressed the importance of people participating in the electoral process and registering their vote. Mr. Haasan said the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu had been released, and asked the cadre to actively participate in the special campaigns to be organised to enable citizens to carry out inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/modification of entries in the electoral rolls.

