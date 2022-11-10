Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan on Thursday wrote to his party cadre, urging them to create public awareness about the right to vote. He pointed out that in various forums, he had stressed the importance of people participating in the electoral process and registering their vote. Mr. Haasan said the draft electoral rolls for Tamil Nadu had been released, and asked the cadre to actively participate in the special campaigns to be organised to enable citizens to carry out inclusion/deletion/linking of Aadhaar with EPIC/modification of entries in the electoral rolls.
Kamal asks cadre to create awareness about voting
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.