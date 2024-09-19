Kamakshi Hospitals launches enhanced integrated stroke unit

Dr. Kamakshi Memorial Hospitals has launched ‘STAR’ (Stroke Treatment and Rehabilitation), a state-of-the-art upgraded and enhanced stroke unit.

Stroke is one among the leading causes of disability worldwide and it is also one among the top common causes for death among the elderly, consultant neurologist Praveen Chander said. The burden of stroke is increasing in India with an incidence rate ranging between 105 and 152 per 1,00,000 people per year. “Ischemic strokes can be treated with a drug called t-PAse within the time interval of 4.5 hours. This can protect the brain cells from irreversible damage,” he said.

T.G. Govindarajan, chairman and founder of the hospital, said the 4.5 hours is a crucial factor. “What is equally important is the patient reaching a centre which has all specialists and trained personnel under one roof so that precious time is not wasted waiting for the specialists.”