Kalvi TV programmes for new academic year kick off

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin initiated the telecast of new programmes on Kalvi TV for classes 1 to 12 and distributed free textbooks to a few students from government and government-aided schools at an event held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Saturday.

Ever since schools were shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic last year, video lessons for State Board school students of all classes have been telecast on Kalvi TV. For the 2021-22 academic year, since schools continue to remain shut, the School Education Department has prepared and begun the telecast of video lessons for students.

Admissions into class 11 and other classes for students began last week across the State and the distribution of free textbooks too, will soon be done for all students from government and government-aided schools. These schemes, which have been planned at a budget of ₹292 crore, will benefit nearly 62 lakh students in government and aided schools across the State, an official release said.