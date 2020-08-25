Kalvi TV partners with Airtel in Tamil Nadu to make video lessons more widely available

CHENNAI

25 August 2020 15:03 IST

Kalvi TV’s educational content will be available for free on Airtel Digital TV and on the Airtel Xstream app

Video lessons and learning resources from Kalvi TV will now be available on Airtel’s digital platforms as the Tamil Nadu government has partnered with Bharti Airtel to make the content more widely accessible for students.

Schools in the State have remained shut since mid-March, and for the last few months, video lessons are being prepared and telecast via Kalvi TV. Recently, a few private channels in the State have also begun telecasting these lessons as per a fixed schedule.

“Availability of Kalvi TV’s educational content on the Airtel DTH platform makes education more inclusive and accessible. Students of the State will greatly benefit from this,” said P.A. Naresh, Special Officer, Kalvi TV and Joint Director, School Education Department.

Manoj Murali, CEO Bharti Airtel, Tamil Nadu and Kerala said that during the current unprecedented times, digital platforms are playing a pivotal role in ensuring that schools and classes continue remotely. “We want to help bridge the digital divide by utilising telecom infrastructure and keep students connected with the teachers,” he added.

The content from the education channel will be available for free on Airtel Digital TV (DTH channel number 821) as well as Airtel Xstream app for smartphones and tablets. Lessons are for two-and-a-half hours every day from Monday to Friday.

The video resources have also been made available by Kalvi TV on their Youtube Channel, which currently has over 88,000 subscribers.