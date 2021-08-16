Kalpana Nayak posted as IG, Railways; Deepa Sathyan as SP, Ranipet

CHENNAI

16 August 2021 16:47 IST

The Home Department on Monday issued orders transferring seven senior police officers

Senior IPS officer D. Kalpana Nayak has been posted as Inspector General of Police (IG), Railways from her previous post of IG, Economic Offences Wing-II.

The Home Department on Monday issued orders shifting seven senior police officers at the level of Superintendent of Police (SP) and IGs. Accordingly, Abhin Dinesh Modak, IG on return from study leave, has been posted as IG Economic Offences Wing.

Advertising

Advertising

Deshmukh Shekhar Sanjay has been transferred from the post of SP, Ranipet and posted as Commandant, Tamil Nadu Special Police, VI Battalion, Madurai. Deepa Sathyan has been shifted from Railways and posted as SP, Ranipet.

A. Ilango, has been transferred from VI Battalion, Madurai and posted as SP, Railways. From the Coastal Security Group, R. Jayanthi has been posted as SP, Enforcement, Salem Zone. D. Mahesh Kumar has been posted as SP, Anti Land Grabbing Cell.