Kallar Reclamation Schools suffer slip in Plus Two results

MADURAI

21 July 2020 18:57 IST

Their average pass percentage, however, remains above 90

For the fourth consecutive year, Kallar Reclamation Schools have recorded an average pass percentage of above 90 in Class 12 State board examinations. With 1,505 students having passed the examinations, the average pass percentage of the schools this year stands at 92.27.

A total of 239 Kallar Reclamation Schools were functioning in Madurai, Theni and Dindigul districts, said C. Amuthavalli, Joint Director of Kallar Reclamation. A total of 1,631 students from 38 of the schools had appeared for the examinations, and eight schools – six from Madurai and one each from Theni and Dindigul districts – recorded cent per cent results.

T. Priyadarshini, a student of Kallar Reclamation School at Vikkiramangalam in Madurai, secured the highest mark – 536. Students of the schools in Poochipatti in Madurai district and Sevugampatti in Dindigul district got the second and the third highest scores respectively.

Madurai recorded a pass percentage of 95.40, followed by Dindigul with 88.80 and Theni with 87.20 However, this year’s results showed a 4.53% decrease in pass percentage from last year’s performance, which was at 96.80%.

Ms. Amuthavalli said the dip in pass percentage could be attributed to the confusion about the conduct of examinations among students due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Director of Most Backward and Denotified Communities Welfare M. Mathivanan said an analysis of the performance of the students indicated that they could do better in English.

“The top scorer had secured more than 90 marks in all subjects, except English. So, we have proposed a programme for holistic teaching of English for students from primary classes,” he said.