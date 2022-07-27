Kallakurichi violence: SIT arrests youth for indulging in riots

Special Correspondent July 27, 2022 11:55 IST

On July 17, violence broke out in the school premises after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed into the premises following the death of a class XII girl student on July 13.

A mob indulging in arson and rioting at Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School following the death of a class XII girl student at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A youth from Cuddalore district was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on early Wednesday in connection with the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in the district on July 17. The accused was identified as I. Manish, 26 of Vandipalayam in Cuddalore district. The SIT said the accused will be produced before a local court and remanded to custody. A police officer said that during investigation of the CCTV footage, it was seen that Manish was using a hammer to damage the walls of the school building. The accused was absconding ever since the incident. On July 17, violence broke out in the school premises after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed into the premises following the death of a class XII girl student on July 13. As many as 96 vehicles, including 61 police and government vehicles and 35 institution vehicles were gutted in the massive violence. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).



