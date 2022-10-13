Kallakurichi violence: SIT arrests two more youths

The Hindu Bureau October 13, 2022 12:43 IST

The accused were identified as M. Saran Kumar, 23 of Siruvathur and S. Raj, 23 of Thimmaiya Nagar in Kallakurichi district

Violence broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. File | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Two youths were arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Wednesday night, in connection with the rioting and large-scale violence that broke out on the premises of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem in the district on July 17. The accused were identified as M. Saran Kumar, 23 of Siruvathur and S. Raj, 23 of Thimmaiya Nagar in Kallakurichi district. Police said that during examination of the CCTV footage, they were seen damaging the properties of the school. The accused were absconding since the incident. They were produced before a local court and remanded to custody. On July 17, violence broke out on the school premises after a large number of locals and outsiders broke the barricades placed near the institution and stormed into the campus following the death of a Class XII girl student on July 13. As many as 96 vehicles, including 61 police and government vehicles and 35 institution vehicles were gutted in the violence.



