Kallakurichi violence: Collector grants permission to carry out repair works in two schools

The Kallakurichi District Administration has given permission to Kallakurichi-based Latha Educational Society, which runs the Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School and ECR International School at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem, to carry out repair and renovation works for a period of 45 days. The schools were ransacked by protestors on July 17 following the death of a class XII girl student on the hostel premises on July 13.

The Latha Educational Society had submitted a petition before Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath with a request to permit them to enter into the school premises for carrying out repair and renovation works. Subsequently, a writ petition was filed before the Madras High Court with a plea to permit reopening of the school premises for regular physical functioning of classes.

The court had passed an order on August 23 directing the District Collector to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass appropriate orders based on final merits. As per the order of the court, a letter was sent to the treasurer of Latha Educational Society to attend a personal hearing on August 29 and opinion of the petitioner was obtained.

Considering the representation of the petition as well as those made by parents and report from police officers, the District Administration granted permission to the school administration, Latha Educational Society, to enter and revamp the school premises with effect from September 19 for a period of 45 days subject to conditions.

According to Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath, “permission is granted only for the restoration and renovation of school buildings. The name list of technicians, engineers, and skilled labour being engaged for renovation work should be duly communicated to the district Police in advance.”

Only authorised persons would be allowed to carry out the work on the premises under the supervision of the nodal officer appointed by the District Administration and with the presence of designated police officers. The permission is valid for 45 days only, he said, adding that carrying out further activities other than the restoration and renovation works would be subject to the final decision of the Madras High Court.