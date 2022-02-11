Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police turns teacher during surprise visit to school

The SP visited two govt schools during his inspection of polling booths; the students were thrilled with his visit, teachers said

Students of Sankarapuram Government Boys Higher Secondary School, near Kallakurichi had a pleasant surprise in store for them on Thursday. Kallakurichi district Superintendent of Police, S. Selvakumar donned the hat of a teacher when he was on official duty to inspect vulnerable polling booths in the district, in the context of the forthcoming urban civic polls on February 19.

The students and teachers at the school were taken unawares, when Mr. Selvakumar accompanied by police personnel reached the school on a surprise visit. Even before the school authorities and students could decide on how to respond and welcome the police officer, Mr. Selvakumar entered a classroom to don the mantle of a teacher.

The police officer, who is a B.Tech graduate in Agricultural Engineering from Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU), suddenly took to teaching Science to students in the classroom. He taught them about various parts of the eye and explained in detail about the role of the iris in regulating the amount of light that enters the eye as the students listened in rapt attention.

Mr. Selvakumar also provided tips to the students on how to excel in the subject and told them they should learn a subject out of interest and enthusiasm and not out of compulsion to complete the portion. The officer also visited the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Sankarapuram and taught Geography to students of class VII.

A teacher in the school said that the police officer’s visit to the school was encouraging for the students.

When contacted, Mr. Selvakumar said offline classes in schools had resumed after a long gap and his visit was to motivate the students and make learning more effective. “There has been a dynamic change in the school syllabus when compared with the past. I encouraged them to understand the concepts and enjoy the learning process rather than just mugging up the portions,” he said.