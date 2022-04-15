Kallakurichi Special Deputy Collector, girl killed in road accident

Two persons including the Special Deputy Collector of Kallakurichi district and an 11-year-old girl died on the spot after the official vehicle in which the former was traveling in met with an accident at Sankarapuram near Kallakurichi on Friday. The deceased were identified as the Special Deputy Collector (Social Security Scheme) Rajamani, 53, and Gopika.

Police said the accident occurred at around 9.30 a.m. Ms. Rajamani was traveling in the vehicle with her son Vikram, 21, daughter Sindhu, 24, and neighbour Pazhaniammal, 60. When the vehicle neared the Sankarapuram taluk office the driver lost control and ran over Gopika who was playing in front of her house before ramming a two-wheeler coming in the opposite direction.

While Rajamani and Gopika died on the spot, Vignesh, 22, and Girija, 20 of Nedumanur who were riding the two-wheeler sustained injuries. They were rushed to the Sankarapuram General Hospital.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

