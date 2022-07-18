Kallakurichi SP warns of action against circulating fake video

Representational image

July 18, 2022 14:39 IST

A video unrelated to Kallakurichi incident being circulated to spread fake news

The Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar has warned of stringent action against any individual or group spreading wrong information or rumour over social media networks. The warning was issued following the sharing of a video linking it to the death of a Class XII girl student at Kaniyamoor near Chinnasalem on July 13.

Mr. Selvakumar said some persons were spreading fake news, rumours and circulating a video which was in no way connected to the incident reported in the private school. Following complaints, the matter was taken up for investigation.

The initial investigation revealed that the video circulated now related to the theft of a laptop that happened in a Government school in Vazhapadi in Salem district. “Investigations revealed that certain mischievous elements are circulating the video and spreading fake news linking the Kaniyamoor incident. Stringent action will be taken against those spreading wrong information or rumours over social media networks”, the SP warned.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

