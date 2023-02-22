HamberMenu
Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s mother moves Madras High Court for constitution of SIT to probe death

The prosecution argues that the petition is not maintainable since a case filed by the girl’s father last year for a CB-CID probe is pending and the court is monitoring the investigation

February 22, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Burnt classrooms and office rooms at Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district where a class XII girl student was found dead on July 13, 2022

Burnt classrooms and office rooms at Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kaniyamoor near Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district where a class XII girl student was found dead on July 13, 2022

The mother of a Class XII girl student who had died in a private school building at Kaniyamur in Kallakurichi district on July 13, leading to large-scale vandalism by a mob on July 17, has approached the Madras High Court now for constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a retired High Court judge.

The petitioner, A.P. Selvi, 39, claimed that she had no faith in the ongoing investigation by the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID); therefore, the probe must be transferred to an SIT. Her counsel R. Sankarasubbu contended that it was a cold- blooded murder but the police were not investigating from that angle.

ALSO READ
Death and violence in Kallakurichi

On the other hand, Government Advocate (criminal side) S. Santhosh argued that the present writ petition was not maintainable at all since a writ petition filed by the girl’s father in July last year seeking a CB-CID probe into her death was still pending and the court was monitoring the investigation.

The Director-General of Police had transferred the investigation into the girl’s death from the local police to the CB-CID, which had been periodically filing status reports before the High Court. On February 1, the court directed the investigating officer to file the final report within four weeks, the Government Advocate said.

In such circumstances, how could the girl’s mother come up with a new petition seeking constitution of an SIT, he questioned. After hearing counsel for both sides, Justice G. Chandrasekharan directed the High Court Registry to club the present petition with the pending case and list both of them together for further hearing on March 8.

