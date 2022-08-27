Kallakurichi schoolgirl’s mother meets CM

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother of a girl whose mysterious death led to violence and ransacking of a school in Kallakurichi district expressed the hope that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin would ensure justice for her.

“He will not allow anyone to be bought over. He told me he would see to it that we get justice,” she said after meeting the Chief Minister at the Secretariat.

She said though she had faith in the CB-CID, which is investigating the case, it should keep her informed about any breakthroughs. “I would not have raised doubts about the post-mortem reports if the doctors of our choice were allowed to do them. Moreover, the CB-CID is also working slowly,” she claimed.

She said the refusal on the part of the school administration to let her see the CCTV footage had made her suspect that officials and doctors were suppressing something.