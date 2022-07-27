Kallakurichi school girl death: NCPCR team conducts inquiry

NCPCR Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and committee members, return after meeting the family of the deceased girl student, in Cuddalore district, on July 27. | Photo Credit: S. S. Kumar

July 27, 2022 17:12 IST

Priyank Kanoongo, the chairperson of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said the Commission had prima facie found evidence of procedural lapses on the part of the police.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on July 27 observed that there were procedural lapses in the police investigation into the death of a Class XII girl student of a private school at Kaniyamoor near Kallakurichi on July 13.

Speaking to reporters after conducting a spot inquiry into the incident, NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said the Commission had prima facie found evidence of procedural lapses on the part of the police.

“We visited the hostel premises where the girl was found dead and observed preliminary lapses in the process of investigation. The hostel was not registered and was running without the approval of the authorities concerned. The authorities were also negligent in inspecting and registering the hostel in the school and had failed to enquire with the children about the facilities available on the premises. The Commission will compile all observations and submit a report to the Central and State governments,” Mr. Kanoongo said.

NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo and committee members inspecting the hostel of the private school, which witnessed rioting and violence, at Kaniyamoor in Kallakurichi district. | Photo Credit: S. S. Kumar

Earlier, the team visited the girl’s residence in Cuddalore district and interacted with her family members. The team also inspected the school, which witnessed large-scale rioting and violence on July 17. The team spoke to revenue-, health-, and police officials involved in the investigation.

Former Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar, revenue officials, and doctors who performed the autopsy of the girl deposed before the Commission. After hearing and recording their submissions, the NCPCR chairperson and two other members of the team left Kallakurichi around 2.30 p.m.

( Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

