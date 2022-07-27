Kallakurichi school girl death case: CB-CID gets one-day custody of five persons

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) has been granted one-day custody by a local court in Villupuram on July 27, 2022 to interrogate five persons in the case relating to the death of a class 12 student in Kallakurichi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 27, 2022 14:29 IST

The CB-CID had sought three-day custody of the five persons including three members from the private school management and two teachers

The Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) police has been granted one-day custody of five persons including two members of the management of Sakthi Matriculation Higher Secondary School, the school’s principal, and two teachers in the case relating to the death of a Plus Two girl student in the school premises on July 13. Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, Villupuram, M. Pushparani passed the order on Wednesday with a direction to the CB-CID to produce the school’s chairman Ravikumar, secretary Shanthi Ravikumar, Principal Sivasankaran and two teachers - Haripriya and Krithika - before the court at 12.30 p.m. on Thursday. Advertisement Advertisement The CB-CID, which took charge of the girl student’s death case on July 17 from the Chinna Salem police, had filed a petition before the court on Tuesday, seeking three-day custody of the five persons. Following the court order, the CB-CID team took the five into their custody to interrogate them about the girl student’s death. (Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050). Also read:Lessons from Kallakurichi

