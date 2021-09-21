Kallakurichi records 30 new COVID-19 cases

KALLAKURICHI

21 September 2021 04:13 IST

Kallakurichi district reported two more COVID-19 deaths and 30 new cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 30,728. Two women aged 45 and 62 years died of the disease taking the toll to 207. The district saw 30,144 recoveries and 377 were active cases.

In Cuddalore district, 32 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 63,039.

Villupuram district reported 22 positive cases, taking the overall tally to 45,251.

