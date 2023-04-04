Kallakurichi police launch complaint feedback system to improve public experience

April 04, 2023 12:23 pm | Updated 12:23 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi District Police have introduced a new mechanism to collect feedback from complainants to gauge their assessment on the behaviour of police personnel and services rendered by various police stations who are approached for grievances.

The web-based feedback system, developed by a private firm for the Kallakurichi district police, has been initially rolled out in Kallakurichi, Chinna Salem, Thiyagadurgam, Kachirapalayam, Ulundurpet, Thirunavalur, Tirukovilur and Sankarapuram police stations.

A police officer said, the new system, which is in force in a few cities, would improve the registration of FIRs and the perception about the police. As many as 16 wards of police personnel, selected on compassionate grounds have been appointed as in-charge of the reception desks at the eight police stations. The team will work in two shifts from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Once a complaint is lodged, a team from the police control room will contact the petitioners/complainants on their mobile phones to get information on whether they faced any harassment or whether there was any demand from the police for money to process their applications.

According to Kallakurichi Superintendent of Police N. Mohanraj, “The initiative is basically to improve the quality of the service of the police. Police stations are service delivery centres, and the idea is to gauge the assessment of the services rendered. If negative feedback including complaints of harassment and delays in registering FIRs are received from the complainant, the complaint would be again taken up for review every Wednesday, and action would be taken.”

The system would soon be extended to all police stations in Kallakurichi district “We are also planning to add more features into the system for analysis. CCTVs will be installed in all police stations in the next phase. This is to ensure petitioners are promptly attended to and their grievances are properly heard,” Mr. Mohanraj added.

