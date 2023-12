December 24, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Kallakurichi District Police have introduced a new helpline number for getting information about ganja and illicit distillation, sale of arrack and liquor.

A statement said that people can alert the police through the WhatsApp number, 73581 54100, based on which swift action would be taken. The identity of the caller would be kept confidential.