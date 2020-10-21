Kallakurichi police introduce dedicated Beat system in 562 villages

KALLAKURICHI

Over 500 policemen have been exclusively drafted for this community outreach initiative

As part of their community outreach initiative, Kallakurichi district police have introduced a dedicated beat system in over 500 villages across the district to ensure visible policing and improve police-public interface.

According to Superintendent of Police, Ziaul Haque, the interface will be used for sharing information, public grievances and serious issues. The police personnel were given a briefing about the initiative and the tasks were assigned to them, he said.

Cops in the rank of Grade I constables to Special Sub-Inspectors of Police will visit the designated villages twice a week and build contacts by interacting with the village heads, village administrative officers and other prominent persons to assess non-policing issues and undercurrent tension, which if left unattended could trigger a potential law and order problem”, he said.

The personnel will record any untoward incident and forward it to the officers concerned for immediate action.

The beat staff will also share their mobile numbers in the respective villages and will gather information on social issues, revenue problems and previous law and order issues.

A detailed profile of the villages would be maintained by every Beat staff. The cops would also bring major issues that could later snowball into law and order problems to the immediate notice of the Inspectors of Police under whose jurisdiction the station is located.

“This will be part of the policing system and not only helps the Department in addressing issues immediately but will also help nipping any potential problems in the bud. This system has now helped us in improving policing and defuse tension. We could prevent a caste flare up at Thirunavalur at midnight recently”, Mr. Haque added.

The Inspectors of Police in the respective police stations will compile the reports containing the information shared by personnel at the end of every week and forward potential problematic issues to the attention of the Deputy Superintendents of Police.

The DSPs will analyse all the reports and forward major issues that could be brought to the notice of the SP and the District Collector.

Grievances relating to revenue department and civic issues including road facilities will also be brought to the notice of the administration.

This initiative has not only helped in bringing down crimes per se but has also improved public satisfaction of the Department and helped us, Mr. Haque added.