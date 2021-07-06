Kallakurichi police get body cameras

Police personnel deployed at major junctions will wear the cameras, Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said

With a view to ensuring strict enforcement of rules and to bring in more accountability and transparency in the day-to-day functioning of the police force, the Kallakurichi district police have distributed body-worn cameras to patrol teams manning main thoroughfares.

Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque distributed six body-worn cameras to police patrol teams in three police sub-divisions in the district. “We will get more cameras for police personnel in the remaining stations in the second phase,” he said.

Police personnel were trained to operate the cameras and they will be mostly used to monitor major protests and during mass vehicle checks. Police personnel deployed at major junctions would wear these cameras, he said.

Mr. Haque said the initiative would bring in more accountability, responsibility, and transparency in the police personnel. The cameras will record high-resolution audio-visuals that will be stored on a memory card. The recorded footage in the cameras may also be seen live from the police control room.

The device would avoid confrontation between the police and motorists stopped for violation of traffic rules. “The conversations between both parties would be recorded in the camera. Footage from the cameras would also act as evidence in incidents involving altercations or assaults,” he added.