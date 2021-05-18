Kallakurichi police crack down on violators, 139 vehicles seized

As many as 9,802 cases were filed for not wearing masks and for not following physical distancing norms, police said

The Kallakurichi district police have intensified their enforcement drive against people venturing out of their homes without any reason and flouting lockdown rules, by seizing their vehicles.

The State Government has imposed a complete lockdown till May 24 and checking has been intensified over the past few days to curb people from roaming around unnecessarily.

Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque said that 139 vehicles have been seized for violating lockdown restrictions so far. As many as 9,802 cases were filed for not wearing masks and for not following physical distancing norms. A total of ₹21.19 lakh has been collected in fines so far, he said.

Meanwhile, the police have also stepped up surveillance by conducting surprise checks in Kalvarayan hills in the district in a bid to curb illicit distillation of arrack. Mr. Haque said that as many as 63 cases were booked against bootleggers for illicit distillation of arrack. About 1,345 litres of illicit arrack, 190 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 17,080 litres of fermented wash were seized and destroyed.