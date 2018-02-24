Kallakurichi MLA shifts loyalty to Dhinakaran

In a fresh challenge to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party’s Kallakurichi MLA A. Prabhu joined the camp led by dissident leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Friday.

Mr. Prabhu claimed that it was evident from the R.K. Nagar bypoll that Mr. Dhinakaran had the support of the people. His primary demand to create a new district with Kallakurichi as its headquarters was yet to materialise, and hence the decision, he said.

He also called upon other AIADMK MLAs to join the TTV camp if they wanted to serve the people in the limited time left.

Mr. Prabhu is the first AIADMK legislator to extend support to Mr. Dhinakaran since last year’s disqualification of 18 MLAs supporting the latter.He met Mr. Dhinakaran at his residence here on Friday and presented him a bouquet. The development came ahead of the dissident leader’s proposed tour of Villupuram district within which the Kallakurichi constituency falls.

“Just like brother Prabhu, all are in touch with me. Aren’t we all relatives and cousins? The hearts of the majority of MLAs are with us. There are several others with this mindset. All of them will come. You will have to wait,” Mr. Dhinakaran told reporters in Madurai, with Mr. Prabhu next to him.

A functionary close to Mr. Dhinakaran said, “With the verdict of the High Court on the legality of the Speaker’s decision to disqualify the 18 MLAs expected very soon, more are likely to join us.”

But Fisheries Minister D. Jayakumar said, “The majority has already been proved. We are in majority.”

Aranthangi MLA E. Rathinasabapathy and Vriddhachalam MLA V.T. Kalaiselvan are already supporting Mr. Dhinakaran and so is S. Karunaas (Thiruvadanai) of Mukkolathor Pulippadai, who won on an AIADMK ticket.