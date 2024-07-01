Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Vigilance committees formed at 562 villages to check illicit liquor distillation

As many as 562 village committees have been formed to maintain a vigil against the sale of illicit arrack and drugs in Kallakurichi district.

This comes in the wake of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 65 persons dead.

According to District Collector M.S. Prasanth, the committees will maintain a vigil against the manufacture, stocking, movement and sale of illicit arrack and drugs. The vigilance committees will be headed by village administrative officers and include village assistants, anganwadi workers, beat patrol constables and woman health volunteer as members.

The committees will check whether illicit arrack was being distilled, stocked or sold in their villages/ ward limits. In addition, they would also monitor the sale of banned tobacco products. If they found any such activity, they were to immediately inform the police. The administration would initiate criminal action and cancel the licenses of shops selling the banned products, the Collector said.

