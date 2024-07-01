ADVERTISEMENT

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy | Vigilance committees formed at 562 villages to check illicit liquor distillation

Published - July 01, 2024 04:50 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The committees will monitor the manufacture, stocking and sale of illicit alcohol, drugs and tobacco products, and will inform the police about any such activity found, Kallakurichi Collector M.S. Prasanth said

The Hindu Bureau

Kallakurichi District Collector M.S. Prasanth chairing a review meeting on prohibition and excise at the Collectorate on Monday, July 1, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 562 village committees have been formed to maintain a vigil against the sale of illicit arrack and drugs in Kallakurichi district.

This comes in the wake of the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy that left 65 persons dead.

According to District Collector M.S. Prasanth, the committees will maintain a vigil against the manufacture, stocking, movement and sale of illicit arrack and drugs. The vigilance committees will be headed by village administrative officers and include village assistants, anganwadi workers, beat patrol constables and woman health volunteer as members.

The committees will check whether illicit arrack was being distilled, stocked or sold in their villages/ ward limits. In addition, they would also monitor the sale of banned tobacco products. If they found any such activity, they were to immediately inform the police. The administration would initiate criminal action and cancel the licenses of shops selling the banned products, the Collector said.

